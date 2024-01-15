James Investment Research Inc. Buys 2,446 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nova by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.80. 34,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,211. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $86.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

