James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $706.68. The company had a trading volume of 162,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,978. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.19. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $723.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

