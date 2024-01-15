James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 859.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after buying an additional 439,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 318,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.