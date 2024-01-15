James Investment Research Inc. Has $13.37 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

IAU stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $38.75. 4,331,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,878. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

