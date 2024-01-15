James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $713.22. The company had a trading volume of 580,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,678. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.