James Investment Research Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,300. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

