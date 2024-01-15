James Investment Research Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.14. 1,176,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

