James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LIN traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.92. The stock had a trading volume of 849,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,833. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.12. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

