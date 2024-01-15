James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

