James Investment Research Inc. Sells 447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.44. 356,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

