James Investment Research Inc. Sells 937 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.99. 436,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

