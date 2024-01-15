James Investment Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,005 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.69% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,053,000 after buying an additional 2,491,159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $6,706,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 101,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,794 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $3,676,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 297,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

