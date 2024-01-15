Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $390,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.36.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $561.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.72 and a 12-month high of $593.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $20,978,655. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

