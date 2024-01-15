Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.21 Billion Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,863 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.36% of Airbnb worth $1,210,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.42 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,703.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,353,217 shares of company stock worth $185,997,414. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

