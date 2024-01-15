Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.38 Billion Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,379,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $729.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $681.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $734.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.29.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

