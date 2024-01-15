Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.79 Billion Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,839,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 227,137 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of Salesforce worth $1,792,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,078,833 shares of company stock valued at $265,162,021. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $271.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $275.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

