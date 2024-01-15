Jennison Associates LLC Has $141.24 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.90% of Universal Display worth $141,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $177.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

