Jennison Associates LLC Has $276.76 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,158,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,108 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.66% of PG&E worth $276,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.51 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

