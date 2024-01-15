Jennison Associates LLC Has $329.76 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Arista Networks worth $329,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $252.03 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $254.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.