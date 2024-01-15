Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $158,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.