Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $219,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

