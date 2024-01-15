Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295,095 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $663,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $225.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $228.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.