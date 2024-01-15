Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,125 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $129,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 474,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR opened at $74.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

