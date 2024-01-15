Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,285,441 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,285,441 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $143,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

