Jito (JTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $289.58 Million

Jito (JTO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Jito has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00005902 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $289.58 million and approximately $183.76 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.48144043 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $267,397,079.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

