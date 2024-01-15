JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 5,856 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $29,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $175.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

