JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.27 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

