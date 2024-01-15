JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $117.20 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 7.93% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $117,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after buying an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after buying an additional 291,516 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,730,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 984,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after buying an additional 132,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

