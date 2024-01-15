JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $64.25 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

