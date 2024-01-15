JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

