JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $8.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $305.56 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.32 and a 12 month high of $306.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.14. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

