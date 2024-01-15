JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

