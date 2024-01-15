JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 4,056 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $377,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

