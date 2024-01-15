JMG Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

