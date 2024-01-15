JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 11,158 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 24.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $504,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $437.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $439.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

