JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,230 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.79 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

