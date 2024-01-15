JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 23,542 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

