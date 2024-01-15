JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 89,147 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,147 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,366 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after buying an additional 2,002,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 1,689,928 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

