JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Hagerty Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HGTY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.43 million. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts predict that Hagerty will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
