JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HGTY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.43 million. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts predict that Hagerty will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 42.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 227.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hagerty by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $936,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.