JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Raised by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.