JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. 2,754,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,878. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

