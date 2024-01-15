JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.37. 4,344,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

