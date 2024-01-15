JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.37. 4,344,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

