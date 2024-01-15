Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %

KALU stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 380.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

