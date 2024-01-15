Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $817.95 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00084014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00023976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,785 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

