KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.54.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

