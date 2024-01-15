KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.54.

NYSE:KBH opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

