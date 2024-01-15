Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 208.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

