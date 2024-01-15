Kendall Capital Management Acquires 820 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.92. 1,963,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

