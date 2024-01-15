Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.81. 6,883,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,722. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

