Kendall Capital Management Buys 12,150 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,032,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WLY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,533. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.99%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

